Kazakhstan shortlists locations for new nuclear facility

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 28. Almassadam Satkaliev named prospective sites for the construction of the second nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan, Trend reports.



Almassadam Satkaliev, Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan, spoke about the plans for the construction of the second nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan at a press conference following an expanded board meeting in Astana.



"The government has identified prospective sites where the second nuclear power plant could be constructed. When we talk about these sites, it doesn't mean that we will build the plant there specifically. In choosing the sites, we focus on the need for regional development, the necessity to meet electricity demand, and the need for diversifying the development of the national electrical grid, ensuring the corresponding level of reliability," said the minister.

He also named the considered sites for the nuclear power plant.



"The Balkhash site is very promising. Up to 4 units with a total capacity of 1200 megawatts can be built there. The Kurchatov site is also very promising – we can build 2 units with a total capacity of 1200 megawatts. The Mayek site is also suitable for building a nuclear power plant; it has many advantages, especially considering that a station previously operated there. Based on system stability, a medium-capacity nuclear plant could be placed there," explained Almassadam Satkaliev.



The minister did not specify the start date for construction.



"We need to finish the process for the first nuclear power plant first. Given the large-scale energy grid construction involved, we will need to review the energy balance, and based on that, a decision will be made," Satkaliev concluded.

The location for the construction of Kazakhstan's first nuclear power plant has already been announced. The nuclear power plant will be built, as previously planned, in the Zhambyl district of the Almaty region of Kazakhstan.

On October 6, 2024, a referendum was held in Kazakhstan regarding the construction of a nuclear power plant in the country. As many as 71.12 percent of Kazakh citizens voted in favor. The voter turnout was 63.66 percent.