AD Ports Group signs deals to enhance trade, logistics between Pakistan and Central Asia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 28. AD Ports Group has signed new agreements in Pakistan to enhance trade and logistics, strengthening Pakistan’s role as a key maritime gateway to Central Asia, Trend reports.

The agreements aim to modernize Karachi Port and Port Qasim, improving connectivity along the Middle Corridor linking Asia and Europe.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed with the Pakistan Board of Investment will explore the development of an industrial zone near Karachi’s ports, supporting industrial and commercial businesses. The initiative is expected to enhance Pakistan’s inland trade corridors into Central Asia through integrated logistics solutions.

The Group also signed three strategic agreements with Pakistani entities, including a partnership between AD Ports Group’s Maqta Technologies and Pakistan’s PSW to support customs modernization and cross-border trade efficiency; an agreement with Bahria Foundation to improve marine services, dredging, and vessel pooling at Karachi Port; and a collaboration between Noatum Logistics and KGTL, AD Ports Group’s joint venture with Kaheel Terminals, to enhance multimodal logistics, warehousing, and cold storage.

AD Ports Group, which has expanded operations in Central Asia through investments in Georgia, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan, continues to develop Pakistan’s maritime infrastructure. The redevelopment of Karachi Port, along with increased shipping services, is set to further integrate Pakistan into regional and global trade networks.