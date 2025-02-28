Claims of abuse towards Armenian prisoners in Azerbaijan prove false - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 28. Allegations about the mistreatment of Armenian detainees and people accused of war crimes in Azerbaijan have been independently investigated and proven to be baseless, said Aykhan Hajizada, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman, Trend reports.

"Regular visits by representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross and telephone and video calls with family members were facilitated, most recently in February.

It is known that Azerbaijan, both as a humanitarian gesture and consistent with its obligations under international humanitarian law since the 2020 war, has released and repatriated more than 200 Armenians in its custody who were entitled to prisoner-of-war status or considered detainees.

However, following Azerbaijan’s return of prisoners-of-war, some of them passed through imprisonment and interrogation carried out by Armenian authorities. We would also like to remind the Armenian MFA that Azerbaijan has also made a huge gesture by allowing more than 10,000 illegal Armenian armed forces to lay down arms and leave the territories of Azerbaijan following the 2023 anti-terror measures conducted by Azerbaijan," Hajizada stated.

