Azerbaijan thwarts Armenians' appropriation of its songs

The music for "Intizar," performed by Elmira Rahimova, was composed by Nushaba Muradova, with lyrics by Sudaba Shafa. The song was first released in 1979, and following Nushaba Muradova's request, it was registered with the Intellectual Property Agency, which issued a "Certificate of Registration of the Work."

Despite this, Artash Asatryan falsely claimed to be the "author of the words and music" of "Intizar." He performed the song under the title "Ter Hisus Ari" and uploaded it to YouTube at this link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5GycJzLzwuY. By doing so, Asatryan infringed upon the personal (non-property) and property (economic) rights of the song's Azerbaijani authors, Nushaba Muradova and Sudaba Shafa.

The music of the song "Yeni il mahnısı," performed by People's Artist Brilliant Dadashova, was composed by Gular Hasanova, with the lyrics written by poet Baba Veziroglu. First presented in 1999, the song was registered with the Intellectual Property Agency in 2001, following a request from the composer Gular Hasanova. A "Certificate of Registration of the Work" was subsequently issued.

The song was later posted on YouTube at the link "https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OQSbC6Dr3Pc," performed by Armenian singer Tigran Asatryan under the title "Qez Hamar." By doing so, Tigran Asatryan infringed upon the personal (non-property) and property (economic) rights of the original authors, Gular Hasanova and Baba Veziroglu.

As a result of actions taken by the Intellectual Property Agency, and with technical support from the Public Union "Digital and Audiovisual Broadcasting Industry" (RAYS), which manages the property rights of authors, performers, and phonogram producers in digital networks collectively, both the songs "Ter Hisus Ari," performed by Artash Asatryan, and "Qez Hamar," performed by Tigran Asatryan, were removed from YouTube. This confirmed the violation of both the personal (non-property) and property (economic) rights of the authors of "İntizar" (Nushaba Muradova and Sudaba Shafa) and "Yeni il mahnısı" (Gular Hasanova and Baba Veziroglu). The rights of these authors were successfully restored.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel