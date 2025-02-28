President of Tajikistan approves draft agreement with Russia on forming industrial park

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, February 28. President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon has approved a draft agreement between the governments of Tajikistan and Russia on the establishment of an industrial park in Tajikistan, Trend reports.

According to information, the project was approved at a meeting of the Tajik government, which also considered several other important initiatives.

In particular, the program for rehabilitation of uranium ore processing facilities in the country for 2025-2030 was discussed. The purpose of the program is to continue work on neutralization and rehabilitation of sites contaminated during uranium processing.

Furthermore, the program of professional training and employment of convicts and persons released from punishment was presented. It is aimed at creating conditions for vocational training and employment of these categories of citizens.

The President Emomali Rahmon also gave instructions to ministries and agencies for effective implementation of these programs. Following the meeting, the issues of developing the mining and textile industries, increasing processing of minerals and agricultural products, as well as ensuring energy independence through the expansion of electricity production, including green energy, were discussed.