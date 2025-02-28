Azerbaijan, Croatia explore joint efforts in green energy transition (PHOTO)

Photo: Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 28. Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov held negotiations on future cooperation with a number of officials and heads of companies of this country during a visit to Croatia, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy.

The meetings focused on strengthening economic ties between the two countries and exploring joint opportunities in the fields of energy, tourism, pharmaceuticals, and transit transportation.

In a business lunch with Croatia's Minister of Economy and co-chair of the Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Croatia, Ante Šušnjar, discussions revolved around expanding trade relations and promoting investment opportunities. The prospects of cooperation in various sectors, including energy and transit, were highlighted.

Minister Jabbarov also met with Croatia's Minister of Environment and Green Transition, Maria Vučković, to discuss the diversification of joint energy initiatives. The conversation focused on initiatives supporting the transition to green energy and effective climate change action.

Moreover, during a meeting with Pavao Vujić, the head of the Croatian company Prvo Plinarsko Drustvo (PPD), the two parties exchanged views on the potential for collaboration in the energy and food industries.

The discussions reflect the ongoing efforts to foster deeper bilateral ties, particularly in sustainable energy practices and climate-related actions.

