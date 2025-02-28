Azerbaijan, World Bank brainstorm ongoing and upcoming projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 28. A meeting was held at the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Azerbaijan on February 28 with Beatrice Maser, the newly appointed Executive Director of the World Bank for the election group that includes Azerbaijan, Trend reports via the Ministry of Finance.

The Minister of Finance, Samir Babayev, expressed his satisfaction with Azerbaijan's collaboration with the World Bank and highlighted the country's interest in expanding these relations further.

The meeting noted that Azerbaijan has greatly benefited from years of cooperation with the World Bank, with various funded projects and technical assistance in different sectors significantly contributing to the country’s socio-economic development.

In the course of the meeting current and upcoming projects in the priority sectors identified by the Bank for Azerbaijan were discussed.

Minister Babayev congratulated Maser on her new appointment and wished her success in her endeavors. He also expressed confidence that, like previous Executive Directors, she would play a crucial role in expanding the partnership between Azerbaijan and the World Bank.