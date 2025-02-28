QazaqGaz, TurkmenGaz discuss future gas imports and field development

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 28. Kazakhstan's QazaqGaz and Turkenistan's TurkmenGaz discussed gas imports and exports, as well as joint geological exploration projects, Trend reports.

Chairman of the Board of JSC "NC QazaqGaz" Sanzhar Zharqeshov and State Minister of Turkmenistan, Chairman of the State Concern "TurkmenGaz" Maksat Babaev held a working meeting in Ashgabat.

During the meeting, the participants agreed to intensify the work of the joint expert group. In particular, the sides discussed the issues of importing Turkmen gas and the progress of geological exploration projects. The meeting was a logical continuation of the strategic agreements reached at the highest level. Both delegations emphasized the importance of cooperation between Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan, as well as interaction between TurkmenGaz and QazaqGaz.

The deal originates from the formal visit of Kazakhstan's President, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, to Turkmenistan in 2024, during which a strategic accord about the advancement of the gas industry was made between QazaqGaz and TurkmenGaz. On this account, QazaqGaz plans to participate in the development of gas fields in Turkmenistan, including the supergiant gas and oil field "Galkynysh."