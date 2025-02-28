Azerbaijan raises awareness of Khojaly genocide victims throughout Europe (PHOTO)

Photo: State Committee for Work with Diaspora of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 28. The State Committee for Work with the Diaspora facilitated informational campaigns in various European countries, dedicated to the 33rd anniversary of the Khojaly genocide, the Committee told Trend.

The campaigns were organized as part of the international informational initiative "Justice for Khojaly!" led by the Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Leyla Aliyeva.

One of the events took place in Prague, Czech Republic, organized by the local "Land of Fire" organization. An informational campaign was held at Republic Square, where a display panel featuring materials about the Khojaly tragedy was set up, and both the Czech public and visitors were educated on the genocide.

Another campaign was held in Vienna, Austria's capital. Local residents and visitors were informed about the Khojaly genocide. The event, organized by the Azerbaijan Cultural Center and the Entrepreneurs Association, and with active participation from Azerbaijanis living in Vienna, saw the distribution of brochures and informational leaflets across the city center. A special vehicle with an LED screen also moved through the streets, showcasing visuals of the Khojaly genocide's realities.

In Ljubljana, the capital of Slovenia, the memory of the victims of the Khojaly genocide was also honored. The Azerbaijan Turkish Culture Association organized an event, where banners with QR codes “We will not forget Khojaly!” were put up in the city center and in the streets where government buildings are located.

The efforts of diaspora organizations and activists are crucial in raising international awareness of the realities and historical facts surrounding this tragedy.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel