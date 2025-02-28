Azerbaijan slams French minister's biased accusations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 28. We firmly reject the views expressed by the French side, which, instead of learning from its failed foreign policy, is trying to divert public attention from the difficult situation it is in by accusing our country with unfounded allegations, said Aykhan Hajizada, Spokesperson for Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, regarding the allegations of Manuel Valls, Minister of the Overseas of Francek, Trend reports.

"Although France unfairly blames Azerbaijan, which, unlike France, is guided by the fundamental norms and principles of international law in its foreign policy and in all its steps, everyone remembers this country’s undemocratic acts to continue its colonial past against different nations and peoples.

To see who is actually involved in “foreign intervention”, one just needs to look at France’s stance concerning the historical opportunities that emerged in the South Caucasus for peace and the attempts to incite another escalation in the region by equipping Armenia with weaponry.

Accusations of “ethnic cleansing” by France against Azerbaijan against the backdrop of the fact that France was one of the co-chairs of the Minsk process while being responsible for the settlement of the former conflict, and this country has never condemned the displacement of about 1 million Azerbaijanis as a result of Armenia’s occupation policy, is quite strange, and claims that people who voluntarily left the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan are allegedly subjected to “ethnic cleansing” is nothing more than hypocrisy and distortion of facts in their own interests.

We demand the French side to stop this unjustified fake campaign against our country," the statement reads.