Columbia University, US, hosts commemoration event for Khojaly genocide (PHOTO)

Photo: State Committee for Work with Diaspora of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 27. A commemoration event dedicated to the 33rd anniversary of the Khojaly genocide, titled "Echos of Khojaly: Remembering the Innocence," took place at Columbia University in New York, the US, the State Committee for Diaspora Affairs told Trend.

The event, organized by the Azerbaijan-American Youth Federation, was attended by representatives from Azerbaijan's Permanent Mission to the UN, the Azerbaijani Embassy in the US, the State Committee for Diaspora Affairs, as well as students from Columbia, Harvard, and other universities, and members of the Azerbaijani and Turkish diaspora communities residing in New York.

The event began with the national anthems of Azerbaijan and the US, followed by a moment of silence in memory of the victims of the Khojaly genocide and martyrs who sacrificed their lives for Azerbaijan's territorial integrity.

Leyla Aslanova, Head of the Azerbaijan-American Youth Federation, opened the ceremony and provided detailed information about the Khojaly genocide to the participants.

Tofig Musayev, Azerbaijan's Permanent Representative to the UN, emphasized that work is ongoing in the international arena to legally and politically address the genocide committed by Armenians against Azerbaijanis in Khojaly.

Salhat Abbasova, Head of the Department of the State Committee for Diaspora Affairs, discussed how the Khojaly genocide serves as a painful part of the nation's collective memory and the ongoing efforts to restore international justice. She also spoke about the return of internally displaced persons to their homeland after 30 years of longing.

Jeyhun Novruzov, an employee of Azerbaijan's Embassy in the United States, highlighted the embassy's efforts to secure legal recognition of the genocide in the United States.

Azim Mian, Head of Geo TV and a journalist accredited at the UN, shared his experience during his visit to Azerbaijan, where he witnessed the Armenian vandalism in the country's recently liberated territories. He also expressed hope that the Khojaly genocide would eventually receive legal recognition in the international arena.

The event featured a video presentation prepared by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, showcasing testimonies from witnesses of the tragic events of that horrific night.

Kamran Hasanov, a member of the Azerbaijan-American Youth Federation and a student at Columbia University, presented his research on the Khojaly genocide.

The participants emphasized that the Khojaly genocide is a crime against humanity and that the perpetrators must be held accountable in the international courts of justice.

The event included poignant musical performances dedicated to the victims of the Khojaly genocide by Nargiz Aliyeva, a People's Artist of Azerbaijan, and Agil Huseynov, a diaspora activist. They performed in honor of the victims of the genocide.

Additionally, an exhibition of artwork depicting the horrors of the Khojaly genocide, created by children of the "My Way" Child-Youth Development Center, was displayed. The exhibition also featured the "Khojaly Scream" composition by Azerbaijani artist and sculptor Emin Guliyev.

This event was significant in raising awareness about the Khojaly genocide and the crimes committed against humanity as a result of Armenia's occupation. It aimed to share real facts about the situation in Karabakh and the region with the international community and prevent the spread of Armenian disinformation. Events like this are crucial for promoting peace and stability in the region.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel