Uzbekistan, Qatar join forces in realm of information technology

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 27. Uzbekistan and Qatar have put pen to paper on an agreement to bolster their partnership in the realms of IT, digital economy, and innovation, Trend reports.

The document was signed during a meeting between Uzbekistan's Ministry of Digital Technologies and Sheikh Ali Al-Walid Al-Thani, CEO of Invest Qatar.

During the meeting, the sides discussed issues regarding the training of IT specialists, helping them find international job opportunities, providing financial support to local startups, and developing plans to advance the IT sector.

Invest Qatar (the Investment Promotion Agency Qatar), established in 2019, focuses on attracting foreign investments to Qatar and further developing the country's economy.

Earlier, the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and the Amir of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani discussed further expansion of multifaceted cooperation and strengthening of strategic partnership. Both sides reviewed issues of practical implementation of agreements at the highest level and promotion of investment projects.

Through the engagement of premier Qatari enterprises, strategic investment initiatives are being executed across sectors in Uzbekistan, such as energy, the enhancement of transportation and tourism frameworks, agribusiness, healthcare, and additional critical domains.

