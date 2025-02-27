Iran releases currency exchange rates for February 27

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 27. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on February 27, Trend reports via the CBI.

According to the bank's currency exchange rate, 37 currencies grew, while eight decreased compared to February 26.

As for CBI, $1 equals 581,055 rials, and one euro is 610,937 rials, while on February 26, one euro was 609,131 rials.

Currency Rial on February 27 Rial on February 26 1 US dollar USD 581,055 580,288 1 British pound GBP 737,595 734,056 1 Swiss franc CHF 650,562 649,795 1 Swedish króna SEK 54,739 54,708 1 Norwegian krone NOK 52,194 52,160 1 Danish krone DKK 81,914 81,661 1 Indian rupee INR 6,667 6,658 1 UAE dirham AED 158,218 158,009 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,884,596 1,881,850 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 207,792 207,544 100 Japanese yens JPY 389,598 389,181 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 74,750 74,638 1 Omani rial OMR 1,509,167 1,507,242 1 Canadian dollar CAD 404,948 405,771 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 331,739 331,630 1 South African rand ZAR 31,590 31,468 1 Turkish lira TRY 15,937 15,918 1 Russian ruble RUB 6,695 6,704 1 Qatari riyal QAR 159,630 159,420 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 44,383 44,348 1 Syrian pound SYP 45 45 1 Australian dollar AUD 367,323 367,449 1 Saudi riyal SAR 154,948 154,743 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,545,359 1,543,319 1 Singapore dollar SGD 434,681 433,744 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 478,095 477,441 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 19,655 19,634 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 277 276 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 416,500 415,906 1 Libyan dinar LYD 119,136 118,810 1 Chinese yuan CNY 80,041 80,025 100 Thai baht THB 1,722,386 1,714,906 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 131,218 131,209 1,000 South Korean won KRW 405,303 404,713 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 819,542 818,460 1 euro EUR 610,937 609,131 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 115,762 115,978 1 Georgian lari GEL 206,442 206,489 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 35,511 35,533 1 Afghan afghani AFN 7,915 7,894 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 177,690 177,412 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 341,797 341,346 100 Philippine pesos PHP 1,003,801 1,002,245 1 Tajik somoni TJS 53,292 53,183 1 Turkmen manat TMT 165,551 165,853 Venezuelan bolívar VES 9,088 9,153

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 734,345 rials and $1 costs 698,427 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 714,343 rials, and the price of $1 totals 679,404 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 929,000–932,000 rials, while one euro is about 976,000–979,000 rials.

