Iran releases currency exchange rates for February 27

Iran Materials 27 February 2025 10:15 (UTC +04:00)
Iran releases currency exchange rates for February 27

Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 27. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on February 27, Trend reports via the CBI.

According to the bank's currency exchange rate, 37 currencies grew, while eight decreased compared to February 26.

As for CBI, $1 equals 581,055 rials, and one euro is 610,937 rials, while on February 26, one euro was 609,131 rials.

Currency

Rial on February 27

Rial on February 26

1 US dollar

USD

581,055

580,288

1 British pound

GBP

737,595

734,056

1 Swiss franc

CHF

650,562

649,795

1 Swedish króna

SEK

54,739

54,708

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

52,194

52,160

1 Danish krone

DKK

81,914

81,661

1 Indian rupee

INR

6,667

6,658

1 UAE dirham

AED

158,218

158,009

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,884,596

1,881,850

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

207,792

207,544

100 Japanese yens

JPY

389,598

389,181

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

74,750

74,638

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,509,167

1,507,242

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

404,948

405,771

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

331,739

331,630

1 South African rand

ZAR

31,590

31,468

1 Turkish lira

TRY

15,937

15,918

1 Russian ruble

RUB

6,695

6,704

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

159,630

159,420

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

44,383

44,348

1 Syrian pound

SYP

45

45

1 Australian dollar

AUD

367,323

367,449

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

154,948

154,743

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,545,359

1,543,319

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

434,681

433,744

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

478,095

477,441

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

19,655

19,634

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

277

276

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

416,500

415,906

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

119,136

118,810

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

80,041

80,025

100 Thai baht

THB

1,722,386

1,714,906

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

131,218

131,209

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

405,303

404,713

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

819,542

818,460

1 euro

EUR

610,937

609,131

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

115,762

115,978

1 Georgian lari

GEL

206,442

206,489

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

35,511

35,533

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

7,915

7,894

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

177,690

177,412

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

341,797

341,346

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

1,003,801

1,002,245

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

53,292

53,183

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

165,551

165,853

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

9,088

9,153

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 734,345 rials and $1 costs 698,427 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 714,343 rials, and the price of $1 totals 679,404 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 929,000–932,000 rials, while one euro is about 976,000–979,000 rials.

