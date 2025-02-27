Kazakhstan keeps tightening screws on export of gasoline and diesel fuel

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 27. The Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan has cooked up a new order to keep the lid on the export of gasoline and diesel fuel for another six months, ensuring that the flow stays within the borders, Trend reports.

The order "On certain issues of the export of petroleum products from the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan" was prepared by the Ministry of Energy of the Republic. The document has been posted for discussion on the "Open NLA” (Normative Legal Acts) platform.

The ban, which is planned to take effect on March 29, 2025, applies not only to distant foreign countries but also to the member states of the EAEU (except for volumes previously contracted).

As per the ban, fuel cannot be exported by road transport (this does not apply to fuel exports in fuel tanks). Exceptions will be made for the export of petroleum products within the framework of humanitarian aid (by government decision) and the export of samples for scientific activities.

The export of Kazakh petroleum products by rail is also prohibited (except for gasoline exports in accordance with supply plans and as part of humanitarian aid).

On January 29, 2025, Kazakhstan already imposed a ban on the export of gasoline and diesel fuel by road and rail transport. According to the Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan, this decision was prompted by the threat of fuel shortages in the domestic market.

