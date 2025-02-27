MAMA Mother Nature int'l art project airs global environmental issues in Bahrain (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 27. The MAMA "Mother Nature" international art project, dedicated to environmental protection, was presented at the renowned Art Center in Bahrain, Trend reports.

The event was attended by Leyla Aliyeva, Vice President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and Head of the IDEA Public Union, and Arzu Aliyeva.

The exhibition, which made a successful debut at the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku during the 29th session of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), begins its global journey in Bahrain to spread the vital message of climate change awareness.

The exhibition, jointly organized by the Heydar Aliyev Center, IDEA Public Union, Bahrain’s RAK Art Foundation, and the Bahrain Authority for Culture and Antiquities, serves as an artistic call for the importance of environmental conservation.

Rashid Al Khalifa, founder of the RAK Art Foundation, highlighted the significance of hosting the MAMA "Mother Nature" exhibition in Bahrain, stating that it strengthens ongoing efforts to promote cultural exchange.

"By hosting the MAMA international exhibition, we enrich our local art scene and encourage global dialogue on important issues such as environmental protection," said Al Khalifa.

Leyla Aliyeva, Vice President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and founder of IDEA Public Union, discussed the issues caused by climate change on our planet, emphasizing that the MAMA "Mother Nature" project creatively approaches these problems. She stated that the call for resilience in the face of global warming has never been more urgent. Aliyeva also stressed the importance of uniting efforts to protect our planet for future generations.

The exhibition features more than 100 works of art created by 55 artists from 29 countries, including pieces by Rashid Al Khalifa and Leyla Aliyeva.

The MAMA "Mother Nature" international art project will remain open at the Bahrain Art Center until March 25. During this time, visitors will have the opportunity to explore various important stories about the environmental challenges humanity currently faces, reflected in paintings, sculptures, installations, and multimedia works.

