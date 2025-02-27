Kazakhstan set to continue modernizing judicial system with IACA

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 27. Kazakhstan is paving the way for judicial modernization with the help of IACA, said Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during a meeting with Pamela Harris, President of the International Association for Court Administration (IACA), Trend reports.

Tokayev emphasized that ensuring the rule of law and reforming the judicial system are crucial in building a rule-of-law state.



"We are conducting extremely important reforms aimed at advancing law and order in Kazakhstan. We are convinced that the rule of law must be implemented in practice. I believe this is very important for ensuring the stability and prosperity of our country. Therefore, I count on further cooperation between the International Association and Kazakhstan and our judicial system," said the Kazakh president.

Harris argued that a best-practice answer on a worldwide scale is to keep the Supreme Court and the judicial administration separate.

During the talks, special attention was given to expanding interaction between judicial bodies, as well as the prospects of applying digital solutions and artificial intelligence in court proceedings.

The International Association for Court Administration (IACA) is a global professional organization that focuses on promoting the development, improvement, and administration of courts and justice systems worldwide. It brings together professionals working in court administration, including managers, administrators, and other individuals involved in the judicial system, to share knowledge, best practices, and innovative solutions.

