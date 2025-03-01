AIIB, NEDA partner to boost infrastructure development in Southeast Asia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1. The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) and Thailand’s Neighbouring Countries Economic Development Cooperation Agency (NEDA) have established a strategic partnership to enhance regional connectivity and infrastructure development in Southeast Asia, Trend reports.

The agreement was signed during the 2025 Finance in Common Summit in South Africa.

The partnership will combine NEDA’s grants and concessional loans with AIIB’s project financing and technical assistance. It will focus on co-financing projects, knowledge exchange, and collaboration in global and regional forums, supporting sectors such as energy, transport, water, health, and digital infrastructure.

AIIB Director General Rodrigo Salvado highlighted the partnership’s role in accelerating infrastructure financing and supporting bankable projects. NEDA President Perames Vudthitornetiraks emphasized the collaboration’s potential to advance sustainable and inclusive development in the region.

The agreement aligns with ASEAN’s regional connectivity agenda and reinforces AIIB’s commitment to sustainable economic growth through infrastructure investments.