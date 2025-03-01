Uzbekistan, Russia discuss dev't of North-South transport corridor

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 1. Uzbekistan and Russia discussed the development of the North-South transport corridor, Trend reports.

The issue was raised at a meeting between President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Marat Khusnullin.The

Deputy Prime Minister underlined the importance of further development of the North-South transport corridor and the effective integration of road networks.

The expansion of transportation infrastructure between Russia and Uzbekistan proved to be another important topic.

“We welcome the ongoing joint efforts to develop an international highway route linking Russia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, Pakistan and Iran,” Khusnullin stated.

The discussions underscored the growing strategic importance of transport connectivity in strengthening economic ties between the two nations.

The sides also discussed the ambitious trade target set by the presidents of Russia and Uzbekistan - to increase bilateral trade to $30 billion by 2030. They highlighted that both countries are steadily working toward this goal, with trade turnover rising by 5.2 percent in 2024 to reach $10.2 billion.

Earlier, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and President of Russia Vladimir Putin discussed current issues regarding the further development and strengthening of Uzbek-Russian relations, comprehensive strategic partnership, and alliance.