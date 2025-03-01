Turkmenistan seeks to bolster cybersecurity through int'l partnerships

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 1. President Serdar Berdimuhamedov approved the proposals of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Rashid Meredov to expand cooperation in the field of cyber security with foreign partners during the government meeting, Trend reports.

Turkmenistan is working on a three-year program with foreign governments and international organizations to protect its digital space. The program includes partnerships with technologically advanced countries to exchange expertise and best practices in cybersecurity, which is essential for attracting investments and protecting intellectual property.

Moreover, the country is working towards joining international agreements on digital security, modernizing its national legislation in line with international cybersecurity standards, and adopting new laws and regulations to combat cybercrime.

The practical implementation of these documents will enhance international collaboration in cybersecurity, protect critical information infrastructure, and safeguard both government and private information systems from cybercrime and cyberterrorism. These efforts represent a major step toward sustainable development in the digital era.