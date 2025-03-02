EBRD reveals projections for Uzbekistan's GDP growth in 2025-26

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 2. The European
Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) forecasts a stable
6.0 percent gross domestic product (GDP) growth for Uzbekistan in
2025 and 2026, according to the latest forecast from the European
Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD),Trend reports.
Compared to earlier projections, the EBRD’s outlook for 2025 is
still singing the same tune as it did back in September 2024, and
the 2026 projection is also holding its ground at a steady 6.0
percent.
However, preliminary data for 2024 indicates a modest upward
revision of 0.5 percent from the September 2024 forecast, bringing
the full-year estimate to 6.5 percent, driven by
stronger-than-expected performance in the region.
Uzbekistan's gross domestic product experienced a robust
expansion of 6.6 percent during the initial three quarters of 2024,
closely mirroring the European Bank for Reconstruction and
Development's recalibrated annual projection of 6.5 percent.
Concurrently, the macroeconomic landscape of Central Asia is
anticipated to experience a growth trajectory of 5.7 percent in
2025, followed by a subsequent contraction to 5.2 percent in
2026.