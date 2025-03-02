EBRD reveals projections for Uzbekistan's GDP growth in 2025-26

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 2. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) forecasts a stable 6.0 percent gross domestic product (GDP) growth for Uzbekistan in 2025 and 2026, according to the latest forecast from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD),Trend reports.

Compared to earlier projections, the EBRD’s outlook for 2025 is still singing the same tune as it did back in September 2024, and the 2026 projection is also holding its ground at a steady 6.0 percent.