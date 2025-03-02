Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
EBRD reveals projections for Uzbekistan's GDP growth in 2025-26

Uzbekistan Materials 2 March 2025 06:15 (UTC +04:00)
Kamol Ismailov
TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 2. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) forecasts a stable 6.0 percent gross domestic product (GDP) growth for Uzbekistan in 2025 and 2026, according to the latest forecast from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD),Trend reports.

Compared to earlier projections, the EBRD’s outlook for 2025 is still singing the same tune as it did back in September 2024, and the 2026 projection is also holding its ground at a steady 6.0 percent.

However, preliminary data for 2024 indicates a modest upward revision of 0.5 percent from the September 2024 forecast, bringing the full-year estimate to 6.5 percent, driven by stronger-than-expected performance in the region.

Uzbekistan's gross domestic product experienced a robust expansion of 6.6 percent during the initial three quarters of 2024, closely mirroring the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development's recalibrated annual projection of 6.5 percent.

Concurrently, the macroeconomic landscape of Central Asia is anticipated to experience a growth trajectory of 5.7 percent in 2025, followed by a subsequent contraction to 5.2 percent in 2026.

