Azerbaijan's non-oil private sector employment hits major milestone in recent years - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1. Employment levels in the non-oil private sector have increased by 82 percent over the last six years, said Nijat Imanov, Head of the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Speaking during the third “Tax and Accounting Summit” in Baku, Imanov noted that over the past years, the State Tax Service has taken several important steps to ensure transparency in the economy, and these reforms aimed at the development and modernization of the non-oil sector have yielded positive results.

He emphasized that one of the key indicators of progress in transparency is the growth in employment in the non-oil private sector over the past six years.

"There has been an 82 percent increase in the number of labor contracts, and during this period, the payroll in the private sector has risen by 2.7 times. The main objectives of these reforms were to ensure transparency, legalize informal labor relations, create new jobs, and reduce transport costs from the state budget," Imanov stated.

"Transport volumes also have decreased by 18 percent during this period, which is significant. The number of active taxpayers has notably increased, rising by almost two times compared to 2019, while the number of VAT payers has almost tripled," he added.

