Turkmenistan integrates solar energy into transport with ADB support

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 1. In Arkadag, Turkmenistan, solar panels will be installed at the railway and coach stations with funding from the Asian Development Bank, Trend reports.

The railway station will be built using modern technologies and the best global standards. The entire complex will be fully automated, ensuring high operational efficiency. The coach station is also set to become a cutting-edge facility with an innovative design and comfortable infrastructure for passengers.

Solar panels will supply electricity to the management and lighting systems, making the stations autonomous and eco-friendly. The project is being implemented in cooperation with the nation's Turkmensvyaz Agency.

Gurbanguly Berdymukhammedov, Chairman of the People's Council of Turkmenistan, emphasized the importance of selecting high-quality equipment that meets the latest technological standards. He also noted that the application of scientific achievements and advanced global experience plays a key role in the development of the country’s transport and communication infrastructure.