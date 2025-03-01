Azerbaijani state tax service unveils strategy aimed at spurring economic dev't

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1. Our future policy will focus on increasing the share of indirect taxes in the formation of budget tax revenues through enhanced transparency of consumption expenditures, said Nijat İmanov, the head of the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy, Trend reports.

Speaking at the 3rd "Tax and Accounting Summit" in Baku, İmanov noted in addition that the strategy aims to reduce the corporate tax burden on businesses, enabling them to generate profits, promote investment opportunities, create new jobs, and foster wage increases.

He further emphasized that additional incentives for representatives of the real sector are among the priorities.

"These efforts focus on enhancing employment, developing high-income human capital, and fostering investment within the country. For these processes to succeed and remain sustainable, dialogue between the state and the private sector is crucial.

Effective collaboration allows for a deeper understanding of the private sector's needs, enabling the implementation of targeted measures," Imanov said.

