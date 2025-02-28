Azerenergy posts substantial drop in export revenues for Jan. 2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 28. Azerbaijani Azerenergy OJSC's export revenues amounted to $354,000 in January 2025.

Data obtained by Trend from the Export Review released by the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communications (CAERC) shows that the figure dropped by $28.3 million, or more than 81.1 times, compared to the same period in 2024 ($28.7 million).

The list of state-owned companies participating in export operations in the non-oil sector in January 2025 was headed by SOCAR's Marketing and Economic Operations Department. Afterward, the following companies were represented in this list: SOCAR Polymer LLC, AzerGold JSC, Azeraluminum LLC, Azerpambig Agrarian Industrial Complex LLC, Azerbaijan Airlines JSC, Azerenerji ATSC, Nakhchivan MR State Energy Service, Avia-Aggregate Plant LLC, Garadagh Glass Plant JSC.