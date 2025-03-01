Third summit on taxes and accounting kicks off in Azerbaijan's Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1. The 3rd edition of the "Tax and Accounting Summit" has officially kicked off in Azerbaijan's Baku today, Trend reports.

The event features prominent figures such as Nicat Imanov, Head of the Main Department of the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy, Tamerlan Mashadihasanli, Head of the Product and Services Department at AzInTelecom, as well as representatives from various government and private sector organizations.

The summit has attracted a wide range of participants, including accountants, financial experts, tax specialists, entrepreneurs, and other stakeholders in the field.

Will be updated