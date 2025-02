BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 28. U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met at the White House to discuss efforts to end the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, Trend reports.

However, tensions arose during the talks, leading to a verbal exchange between the two leaders. The meeting was expected to conclude with the signing of an agreement on mineral resources, but no deal was reached.

U.S. Vice President James David Vance was also present at the discussions.