EIB supports INWIT with €350M for digital infrastructure in Italy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 28. The European Investment Bank (EIB) has provided 350 million euros in funding to INWIT to support digitalisation and improve mobile connectivity across Italy, including in rural areas, Trend reports.

The agreement was signed in Rome by EIB Vice-President Gelsomina Vigliotti and INWIT General Manager Diego Galli.

The financing will fund the development of macro-grid telecommunications infrastructure, including towers for mobile network operators, 5G, and fixed wireless access (FWA) connections. Investments are also planned for micro-grid infrastructure, such as small cells and multi-operator DAS (Distributed Antenna Systems), to enhance mobile coverage in locations like hospitals, shopping centres, museums, underground lines, and motorway tunnels.

EIB Vice-President Vigliotti highlighted the bank’s commitment to advancing digital infrastructure and connectivity in Italy. INWIT General Manager Galli emphasized that the agreement reinforces the company’s investment strategy and long-standing partnership with the EIB.