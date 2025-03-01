Kazakhstan, China reinforce bonds in renewables sector

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 1. Chairman of the Board of Samruk-Kazyna Nurlan Zhakupov held a meeting with the Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to Kazakhstan Han Chunlin, which discussed promising areas of cooperation in the field of energy, including renewable energy and oil and gas sector, Trend reports.

The sides also discussed logistics and preparations for the upcoming Kazakhstan-China Business Council meeting.



In the course of the meeting, it was mentioned that the Samruk-Kazyna Group is actively collaborating with leading companies in China. These include the largest national nuclear corporation China National Nuclear Corporation, the world’s largest manufacturer of railway rolling stock CRRC Corporation Limited, leading global supplier of intelligent devices Huawei, major state conglomerate Citic Group, oil and gas corporation China National Petroleum Corporation, State Power Investment Corporation (SPIC), largest Chinese machinery manufacturer SANY Group, and others.

The meeting highlighted the positive dynamics in all areas of cooperation.



Meanwhile, the 7th meeting of the Kazakhstan-China Business Council was held in Astana last year during Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to Kazakhstan. This resulted in the signing of 45 documents worth $3.7 billion. The Council has been successfully operating for more than ten years.