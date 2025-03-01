Tajikistan bolsters wholesale and retail trade turnover in 2024

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, March 1. The wholesale and retail trade turnover, as well as vehicle repairs in Tajikistan, amounted to 65.783 billion somoni ($6 billion) in 2024.

According to data obtained by Trend from the country's Statistical Agency, the figure increased by 13.6 percent compared to 2023 in comparable prices, or by 9.659 billion somoni ($890 million).

In terms of sales by value, food products dominate, with meat and sausages making up 15.5 percent, flour and bread 17 percent, sugar and confectionery 4.5 percent, vegetables and potatoes 5.4 percent, and vegetable oil 4.3 percent.

Among non-food items, building materials take the lion's share of sales at a whopping 30 percent, while petroleum products follow closely behind at 10.4 percent. Automobiles and spare parts rev up the numbers at 9.6 percent, with fabrics also cruising in at 9.6 percent. Electrical goods round out the pack with a modest 4.6 percent.

Meanwhile, the value of paid services provided in Tajikistan last year amounted to 25.722 billion somoni ($2.371 billion), which is 13 percent higher than the volume for the preceding year in comparable prices.