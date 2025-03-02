Trade between Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan doubles in Jan. 2025

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 2. Trade between Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan hit the ground running in January 2025, soaring to $67.2 million—more than double the figure from the same time last year, which stood at $29.3 million, Trend reports, citing the Statistics Agency under the President of Uzbekistan.

The primary expansion was propelled by a substantial escalation in Turkmen exports, which reached $62.2 million, reflecting a 2.6-fold amplification relative to January 2024.



The aggregate value of Uzbekistan's export transactions to Turkmenistan within the specified timeframe amounted to $5 million. In the fiscal year 2023, the metric stood at $6.4 million, whereas in the subsequent fiscal year 2024, it experienced a contraction to $5.2 million, signifying a marginal downturn.



In juxtaposition, the aggregate trade volume between the two nations in January 2024 amounted to $29.3 million.



The significant uptick in commercial exchanges between Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan occurs concurrently with a broader escalation in Uzbekistan's international trade metrics, which experienced a 7.1 percent augmentation in January, surpassing the $4.5 billion threshold.