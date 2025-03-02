Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Trade between Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan doubles in Jan. 2025

Aman Bakiyev
ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 2. Trade between Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan hit the ground running in January 2025, soaring to $67.2 million—more than double the figure from the same time last year, which stood at $29.3 million, Trend reports, citing the Statistics Agency under the President of Uzbekistan.

The primary expansion was propelled by a substantial escalation in Turkmen exports, which reached $62.2 million, reflecting a 2.6-fold amplification relative to January 2024.

The aggregate value of Uzbekistan's export transactions to Turkmenistan within the specified timeframe amounted to $5 million. In the fiscal year 2023, the metric stood at $6.4 million, whereas in the subsequent fiscal year 2024, it experienced a contraction to $5.2 million, signifying a marginal downturn.

In juxtaposition, the aggregate trade volume between the two nations in January 2024 amounted to $29.3 million.

The significant uptick in commercial exchanges between Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan occurs concurrently with a broader escalation in Uzbekistan's international trade metrics, which experienced a 7.1 percent augmentation in January, surpassing the $4.5 billion threshold.

