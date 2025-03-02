Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil prices

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2. The average prices of Azeri LT CIF, Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan, and Dated Brent crude oil grew, while the average price of Urals (EX NOVO) crude oil decreased this week, Trend reports.

The average price of Azeri Light crude oil on a CIF basis produced at Azerbaijan's Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli field went down by $1.89 (2.4 percent) compared to last week and amounted to $75.8 per barrel. The maximum price during the mentioned period reached $76.71 per barrel, while the minimum price landed at $75.15 per barrel.

Last week's average price for Azeri Light crude oil FOB at the Turkish port of Ceyhan stood at $74.51 per barrel, which is $1.8 (2.36 percent) less than last week. The highest price totaled $75.36 per barrel, and the lowest was $73.83 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude oil dipped to an average of $58.44 per barrel, reflecting a decrease of $2.29 (3.8 percent) compared to the previous week. The highest price for URALS hit $59.44 per barrel, while the lowest came in at $57.44 per barrel.

The Dated Brent benchmark oil price fell by $2.34 (3.1 percent) to $73.56 per barrel. The peak price for Dated Brent reached $74.57 per barrel, and the lowest settled at $72.86 per barrel.

Oil grade/date 24.02.2025 25.02.2025 26.02.2025 27.02.2025 28.02.2025 Average price Azeri LT CIF $76,71 $75,15 $75,18 $76,24 $75,71 $75,80 Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan $75,36 $73,83 $73,90 $75,00 $74,44 $74,51 Urals (EX NOVO) $59,44 $57,51 $57,44 $58,92 $58,89 $58,44 Dated Brent $74,57 $72,90 $72,86 $74,00 $73,48 $73,56

