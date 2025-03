Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2. The valuation of an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan decreased by 130.75 manat, or $76.9 (2.61 percent), this week, Trend reports.

The weighted average cost of an ounce of gold went down by 18.6 manat, or $10.9 (0.37 percent), compared to last week's figure, settling at 4,948 manat ($2,910).

Gold ounce value change February 17 4,929 manat ($2,899) February 24 4,999 manat ($2,940) February 18 4,948 manat ($2,910) February 25 4,993 manat ($2,937) February 19 4,981 manat ($2,929) February 26 4,955 manat ($2,910) February 20 4,997 manat ($2,939) February 27 4,924 manat ($2,900) February 21 4,977 manat ($2,927) February 28 4,868 manat ($2,860) Weekly average 4,966 manat ($2,921) Weekly average 4,948 manat ($2,910)

During the week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan rose 2.48 manat, or $1.46 (4.5 percent). The weighted average cost of an ounce of silver came in at 54.25 manat ($31.9), which is 2.15 percent or 1.19 manat ($0.7) less than last week's tally.

Silver ounce value change February 17 55 manat ($32.3) February 24 55.56 manat ($32.68) February 18 55 manat ($32.3) February 25 54.9 manat ($32.29) February 19 55.53 manat ($32.6) February 26 53.89 manat ($31.7) February 20 55.77 manat ($32.8) February 27 53.79 manat ($31.6) February 21 55.75 manat ($32.7) February 28 53 manat ($31.18) Weekly average 55.44 manat ($32.6) Weekly average 54.25 manat ($31.9)

The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan decreased by 44.7 manat ($26.29) or 2.7 percent during the week. The weighted average price of an ounce of platinum decreased by 26.3 manat ($15.47), or 1.6 percent, compared to last week and amounted to 1,640 manat ($960).

Platinum ounce value change February 17 1,683 manat ($989.9) February 24 1,661 manat ($980) February 18 1,675 manat ($985.2) February 25 1,641 manat ($970) February 19 1,661 manat ($977) February 26 1,642 manat ($971) February 20 1,660 manat ($976.4) February 27 1,641 manat ($970) February 21 1,654 manat ($972.9) February 28 1,616 manat ($950) Weekly average 1,667 manat ($980.5) Weekly average 1,640 manat ($960)

Moreover, this week, the price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan went down by 83.86 manat ($49.3), or 5.1 percent. Meanwhile, the weighted average cost of an ounce of platinum decreased by 66.6 manat, or $39 (four percent), landing on 1,597 manat ($940) compared to last week's numbers.

Palladium ounce value change February 17 1,668 manat ($981.1) February 24 1,649 manat ($970) February 18 1,669 manat ($981.7) February 25 1,599 manat ($941) February 19 1,666 manat ($979.9) February 26 1,595 manat ($938) February 20 1,661 manat ($977) February 27 1,577 manat ($930) February 21 1,654 manat ($972.9) February 28 1,565 manat ($920) Weekly average 1,664 manat ($978.8) Weekly average 1,597 manat ($940)

