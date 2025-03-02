Kazakhstan aims to boost oil transit via Aktau-Baku-Ceyhan route in 2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2. Kazakhstan plans to increase the volume of oil transit via the Aktau-Baku-Ceyhan route to 1.7 million tons in 2025, said Iskaziyev Kurmangazy, First Deputy Chairman of the Board of "KazMunayGas" (KMG), Trend reports.

Speaking at an extended session of the Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan, Kurmangazy noted that the transit volume of Kazakhstani oil along the Aktau-Baku-Ceyhan route under an agreement with the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) has already been increased to 1.4 million tons, representing a 27 percent rise.

He elaborated that this metric is projected to escalate to 1.7 million tons within the ongoing fiscal year.

To recall, a master agreement on the transit of Kazakh oil was signed between KMG and SOCAR in 2022. In March 2023, a trial shipment of 7,000 tons of oil from the Kashagan field was sent through Azerbaijan, with Inpex North Caspian Sea Ltd. acting as the shipping party.

In total, the volume of oil transportation from Kazakhstan in 2024 reached 83.5 million tons, marking a four percent increase compared to the previous year.