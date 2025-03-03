Kazakhstan, South Korea set for gas plant partnership

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 3. Kazakhstan and Hyundai Engineering plan to jointly build gas plants such as gas separation and gas processing plants as one part of future cooperation, Trend reports.

The Chairman of the Board of JSC "Samruk-Kazyna," Nurlan Zhakupov, held a meeting with the Chief Operating Officer of Hyundai Engineering, Chung Mong-Koo. The parties discussed cooperation in the oil and gas chemical industry.

Currently, the participation of the South Korean company in the projects for building a gas separation complex and a gas processing plant is under consideration.

In June 2024, during the 13th session of the Kazakhstan-South Korea Business Council, a Cooperation Agreement was signed between Hyundai Engineering and KazMunayGas.

The head of Samruk-Kazyna held a meeting with Hyundai Engineering President Yoon Young-Joon during his visit to South Korea in September.

Hyundai Engineering is an engineering company and a subsidiary of Hyundai Engineering & Construction, one of the largest construction conglomerates in the world.