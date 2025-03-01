Morocco to turn into first African country with bilateral visa-free regime – Kazakh FM

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 1. The visa-free agreement will soon come into effect, and Morocco will become the first African country with which Kazakhstan has established a bilateral visa-free regime, creating new opportunities for the development of business ties and expanding contacts between citizens, said the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Murat Nurtleu, during a meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation, and Moroccan expatriates of the Kingdom of Morocco, Trend reports.

The Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Murat Nurtleu, arrived for the first official visit in the history of bilateral relations to Rabat at the invitation of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation, and Moroccan expatriates of the Kingdom of Morocco, Nasser Bourita.

During the talks, the current state and prospects of bilateral cooperation were discussed, including the activation of political dialogue, strengthening trade, economic, and investment ties, as well as expanding contacts in the cultural and humanitarian spheres.

The significant potential for deepening partnerships in sectors such as energy, transport, agriculture, digital technologies, innovation, education, and tourism was highlighted.

"Kazakhstan sees Morocco as an important and close partner in the Middle East and North Africa region. Over more than 30 years of diplomatic relations, we have managed to build a meaningful political dialogue based on shared values and establish constructive inter-parliamentary interaction," said the head of Kazakhstan’s foreign ministry.

In turn, N. Bourita emphasized Kazakhstan’s leading role in the Central Asian region and assured of Morocco’s firm intention to strengthen multifaceted cooperation on a wide range of issues. In particular, the Moroccan minister noted that he sees Morocco and Kazakhstan as gateways to North Africa and Central Asia, respectively.

Kazakhstan’s foreign minister also noted that Kazakhstan has good opportunities to increase the export of high-value-added products to Morocco. This includes expanding exports of 25 key commodity items worth $130 million, including finished petrochemical products, metallurgical products, and foodstuffs.

Nurtleu also highlighted that the visa-free agreement will soon come into effect, and Morocco will become the first African country to establish a bilateral visa-free regime, which will create new opportunities for the development of business ties and expanding contacts between citizens.

The parties also discussed the upcoming Astana International Forum in May, which will bring together the efforts of the global community to address current challenges. Additionally, the preparations for the 8th Congress of World and Traditional Religious Leaders, scheduled for this year, were discussed, with Kazakhstan hoping for Morocco’s high-level participation.

The topic of digitalization was also a key focus of the discussions. Kazakhstan’s Foreign Minister expressed interest in cooperation with Morocco within the framework of the “Digital Morocco 2030” program aimed at developing the digital economy and informed about Kazakhstan’s IT companies' readiness to offer pilot projects in e-government, innovative IT solutions, and cybersecurity.

In the tourism sector, significant potential was noted, and to further develop tourism cooperation, the parties agreed to complete the work on the Air Transport Agreement by 2025 and consider the possibility of launching direct flights.

As a result of the talks, both sides confirmed their mutual desire to further strengthen Kazakh-Moroccan relations in the political, economic, and humanitarian spheres.

During the visit, the Kazakh delegation, led by M. Nurtleu, also visited the mausoleum of the Sultan and the first King Mohammed V (1909-1961). The majestic building, which houses the tomb of the monarch and two of his sons, is located in the center of Rabat, near the famous Hassan Tower. The head of Kazakhstan's foreign ministry laid a wreath and left a message in the book of honorary guests.

Bilateral trade between the two countries is expected to see significant growth, having increased by 70 percent last year, reaching $274 million.