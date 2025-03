BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1. The 30th Baku Championship in men's artistic gymnastics and the 9th Baku Championship and national championship in women's artistic gymnastics continue at the National Gymnastics Arena, Trend reports.

Athletes compete in the age categories of kids (2018-2017), children (2016-2015), pre-juniors (2014-2013), pre-juniors (2012-2011), juniors (2010-2008), and adults (2007 and older).