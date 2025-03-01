Uzbekistan to establish National Committee for Statistics

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 1. Uzbekistan is set to transform the Agency for Statistics under the President into the National Committee for Statistics as part of a broader effort to modernize the country’s statistical system, Trend reports.

This decision follows a presidential decree aimed at improving the organization and management of statistical activities.

The reform focuses on enhancing statistical observations at macroeconomic and sectoral levels while aligning methodologies with international standards. It also seeks to reduce the reporting burden on businesses by expanding data integration processes and ensuring the reliability of statistical data through a “from mahalla (community-based administrative unit) to republic” approach.

As part of these efforts, Uzbekistan will launch the Regional Statistics information system by the end of 2025.

In addition, starting from the 2025 reporting period, micro and small enterprises with fewer than five employees and an annual turnover of up to 2,000 times the basic consumer unit will no longer be required to submit annual statistical reports. Instead, they will report once every three years, easing administrative requirements for small businesses.