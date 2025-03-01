UN Women, AIIB urge investment in care infrastructure

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1. UN Women and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) have released a joint report urging public development banks (PDBs) to invest in care infrastructure as a key factor in advancing gender equality and economic growth, Trend reports.

The report, Financing Care Infrastructure: An Opportunity for Public Development Banks to Pave the Way for Tomorrow's Equality, emphasizes the economic and social benefits of care investments, including improved job opportunities, increased tax revenue, and better care services for vulnerable groups.

AIIB President Jin Liqun highlighted the role of PDBs in closing the care gap by financing innovative solutions and expanding care markets. The report outlines five strategic areas for investment, including upgrading care facilities, integrating care considerations into infrastructure projects, and supporting decent jobs in the sector.

With a combined asset base of over $23 trillion, PDBs are well-positioned to drive large-scale investments in care infrastructure. UN Women and AIIB call on governments and financial institutions to recognize care infrastructure as essential to sustainable development.