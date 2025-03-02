Two Azerbaijani boxers advance to finals in Bulgaria

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2. Two Azerbaijani boxers have advanced to the finals of the international "Strandja" tournament in Sofia, Bulgaria, Trend reports.

According to the Azerbaijan Boxing Federation, Zalimkhan Suleymanov (57 kg) and Zaur Gahramanov (67 kg) triumphed in their semifinal bouts to secure a place in the championship round.

Suleymanov defeated Georgia’s Giorgi Kapanadze with a 4:1 victory and will face Khuzhanazar Nortojyev of Uzbekistan for the gold medal. Meanwhile, Gahramanov outperformed Georgia’s Demur Kajaya with a commanding 5:0 win and will compete against Torekhan Sabirkhan of Kazakhstan in the final.

Furthermore, two other Azerbaijani boxers, Nijat Huseynov (51 kg) and Nabi Isgandarov (67 kg), secured bronze medals after falling in the semifinals. Huseynov was unable to continue his match against Kazakhstan’s Daniyal Sabit due to an injury sustained in the second round. Isgandarov, in a closely contested bout against Kazakhstan’s Torekhan Sabirkhan, lost by a narrow 3:2 decision.