Uzbekistan fortifies transport and trade links via Middle Corridor, EU says (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2. The European Union (EU) and Uzbekistan are actively collaborating to enhance transport and logistics connections, specifically aimed at establishing and sustaining trade corridors between Uzbekistan and Europe, a spokesperson from the EU Commission told Trend.

The spokesperson highlighted that a crucial focus for both parties is the advancement of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR, Middle Corridor), which plays a pivotal role in the EU's Global Gateway Strategy. The TITR, a contemporary and versatile corridor, seeks to boost connectivity between Europe and Central Asia, fostering economic growth, trade integration, and collaboration among the involved nations.

"Given its strategic location at the heart of Central Asia and its strong economic ties to neighboring countries, Uzbekistan plays a vital role in the success of the Middle Corridor," the spokesperson said.

A 2023 EU-funded study by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) identified 33 infrastructure projects and seven soft infrastructure initiatives essential for enhancing transport connectivity between Europe and Central Asia. The study highlighted eight major infrastructure projects based in Uzbekistan, which include crucial rail and road links along with logistics centers. These projects require 18.5 billion euros in investments.

The spokesperson further emphasized the EU’s commitment to driving the TITR’s development by creating the TITR Coordination Platform, which was formally launched at the political level in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, in October 2024. The platform brings together donors, investors, stakeholders, and governments, including Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Transport, to align strategies and advance practical steps. "We have been working closely with the Ministry of Transport of Uzbekistan to discuss key projects, organize workshops, and promote dialogue among stakeholders to ensure concrete progress," the spokesperson remarked.

The spokesperson pointed out that alongside prioritizing hard infrastructure, the EU understands that soft connectivity—like trade facilitation, customs harmonization, and digital solutions—is crucial for the success of the TITR. The EU has launched a 30 million euro regional transport program aimed at lending a helping hand to Uzbekistan and other Central Asian nations. The program will also provide financial support for groundwork studies aimed at upcoming infrastructure projects.

"The EU's efforts reflect our strategic commitment to unlocking the TITR's massive economic potential while also helping Uzbekistan achieve its regional and global trade goals," the spokesperson concluded.