Iran releases currency exchange rates for March 1

Iran Materials 1 March 2025 11:11 (UTC +04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on March 1, Trend reports via the CBI.

According to the bank's currency exchange rate, 38 currencies grew, while six decreased compared to February 27.

As for CBI, $1 equals 580,866 rials, and one euro is 604,161 rials, while on February 27, one euro was 610,937 rials.

Currency

Rial on March 1

Rial on February 27

1 US dollar

USD

580,866

581,055

1 British pound

GBP

731,215

737,595

1 Swiss franc

CHF

643,999

650,562

1 Swedish króna

SEK

54,155

54,739

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

51,660

52,194

1 Danish krone

DKK

81,012

81,914

1 Indian rupee

INR

6,645

6,667

1 UAE dirham

AED

158,166

158,218

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,880,912

1,884,596

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

207,602

207,792

100 Japanese yens

JPY

385,612

389,598

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

74,685

74,750

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,508,738

1,509,167

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

402,427

404,948

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

325,259

331,739

1 South African rand

ZAR

31,228

31,590

1 Turkish lira

TRY

15,904

15,937

1 Russian ruble

RUB

6,499

6,695

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

159,579

159,630

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

44,301

44,383

1 Syrian pound

SYP

45

45

1 Australian dollar

AUD

360,712

367,323

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

154,898

154,948

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,544,856

1,545,359

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

430,349

434,681

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

478,148

478,095

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

19,675

19,655

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

277

277

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

415,603

416,500

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

118,762

119,136

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

79,756

80,041

100 Thai baht

THB

1,696,308

1,722,386

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

130,178

131,218

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

398,046

405,303

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

819,275

819,542

1 euro

EUR

604,161

610,937

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

116,291

115,762

1 Georgian lari

GEL

208,370

206,442

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

35,114

35,511

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

7,901

7,915

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

177,618

177,690

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

341,686

341,797

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

1,002,086

1,003,801

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

53,353

53,292

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

166,103

165,551

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

9,052

9,088

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 726,136 rials and $1 costs 698,138 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 706,358 rials, and the price of $1 totals 679,123 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 927,000–930,000 rials, while one euro is about 964,000–967,000 rials.

