Iran releases currency exchange rates for March 1

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on March 1, Trend reports via the CBI.

According to the bank's currency exchange rate, 38 currencies grew, while six decreased compared to February 27.

As for CBI, $1 equals 580,866 rials, and one euro is 604,161 rials, while on February 27, one euro was 610,937 rials.

Currency Rial on March 1 Rial on February 27 1 US dollar USD 580,866 581,055 1 British pound GBP 731,215 737,595 1 Swiss franc CHF 643,999 650,562 1 Swedish króna SEK 54,155 54,739 1 Norwegian krone NOK 51,660 52,194 1 Danish krone DKK 81,012 81,914 1 Indian rupee INR 6,645 6,667 1 UAE dirham AED 158,166 158,218 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,880,912 1,884,596 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 207,602 207,792 100 Japanese yens JPY 385,612 389,598 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 74,685 74,750 1 Omani rial OMR 1,508,738 1,509,167 1 Canadian dollar CAD 402,427 404,948 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 325,259 331,739 1 South African rand ZAR 31,228 31,590 1 Turkish lira TRY 15,904 15,937 1 Russian ruble RUB 6,499 6,695 1 Qatari riyal QAR 159,579 159,630 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 44,301 44,383 1 Syrian pound SYP 45 45 1 Australian dollar AUD 360,712 367,323 1 Saudi riyal SAR 154,898 154,948 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,544,856 1,545,359 1 Singapore dollar SGD 430,349 434,681 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 478,148 478,095 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 19,675 19,655 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 277 277 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 415,603 416,500 1 Libyan dinar LYD 118,762 119,136 1 Chinese yuan CNY 79,756 80,041 100 Thai baht THB 1,696,308 1,722,386 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 130,178 131,218 1,000 South Korean won KRW 398,046 405,303 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 819,275 819,542 1 euro EUR 604,161 610,937 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 116,291 115,762 1 Georgian lari GEL 208,370 206,442 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 35,114 35,511 1 Afghan afghani AFN 7,901 7,915 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 177,618 177,690 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 341,686 341,797 100 Philippine pesos PHP 1,002,086 1,003,801 1 Tajik somoni TJS 53,353 53,292 1 Turkmen manat TMT 166,103 165,551 Venezuelan bolívar VES 9,052 9,088

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 726,136 rials and $1 costs 698,138 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 706,358 rials, and the price of $1 totals 679,123 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 927,000–930,000 rials, while one euro is about 964,000–967,000 rials.

