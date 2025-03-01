Kyrgyzstan set to launch new gypsum and gypsum board production facilities

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, March 1. The foundation stone for the construction of new production facilities of Mega Union Industry in the Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan was laid, which will focus on the production of gypsum and gypsum plasterboard sheets, Trend reports via the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of the country.

At the ceremony, Iskender Asylkulov, Deputy Minister of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan, underscored the significance of the project for the country's future economic growth. He highlighted that the project is expected to positively impact employment levels, improve access to quality building materials, and boost both local and national budget revenues.

The construction of new production lines was agreed upon in 2024 following the conclusion of a memorandum of cooperation between the Ministry of Economy and Trade of Kyrgyzstan, Mega Union Industry, and the Chinese company Hengshui Decheng Machinery & Equipment.

Mega Union Industry plays an active role in supporting the local economy by providing jobs for over 70 people from the Suzak district of Jalal-Abad and contributing to the development of industries such as mining, transportation, and the procurement of local goods. The company's operations contribute more than 40 million soms ($457,409), to the state budget annually.