Asian Parliamentary Assembly supports call for dialogue on return to Western Azerbaijan - community

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1. The final document adopted at the session of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA), held in Baku on February 17-21, 2025, expresses clear support for the safe and dignified return of Western Azerbaijanis to their homeland and calls for dialogue regarding their return, Trend reports via a statement by the Western Azerbaijan Community.

It was noted that the statement by the APA, bringing together the parliaments of 44 countries, in support of the right of Western Azerbaijanis to return is yet another confirmation of the adoption of this issue as one of the key topics on the international agenda regarding peace and human rights.

"The Western Azerbaijan Community thanks the Parliament of Azerbaijan and the parliaments of other member states of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly for their unequivocal support expressed in the final document," the community's statement said.

