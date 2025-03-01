Kazakhstan to increase Shymkent refinery capacity

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 1. Kazakhstan will double the capacity of the Shymkent Oil Refinery to 12 million tons per year, developing Kazakhstan's oil refining industry, said Kazakhstan's Minister of Energy, Almassadam Satkaliyev during an expanded meeting of the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Trend reports.

In 2024, Kazakhstan processed 17.9 million tons of oil and produced 14.5 million tons of petroleum products. The strategic frameworks for the year 2025 remain largely consistent with prior iterations.

"This year, a decision will be made to proceed to the stage of developing a feasibility study for the project to increase the capacity of the Shymkent Refinery to 12 million tons per year, from 6 million tons. A Framework Agreement for this project will also be signed between the Ministry of Energy, KazMunayGas, and CNPC," said Satkaliyev. .

Additionally, the expansion of the Caspi Bitum plant’s capacity for bitumen production will continue. Plans include adopting the Concept of Oil Refining Development until 2040, as well as conducting planned repairs at the Pavlodar and Atyrau refineries.

Today, in Kazakhstan's Astana, an extended meeting of the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan is being held, dedicated to the results of the department’s activities for 2024 and the tasks for 2025, with the focus on the key indicators of the country's fuel and energy complex.