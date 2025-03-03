Azerbaijan and Iran discuss interparliamentary relations (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3. Azerbaijani Ambassador to Iran, Ali Alizade, held a meeting with the head of the Iran-Azerbaijan interparliamentary friendship group, Sudayf Badri, and members of the group, Trend reports.

The Azerbaijani Embassy in Tehran shared this information on its social media platforms.

"During the meeting, an exchange of views took place on bilateral relations and ways to further strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation between the friendship groups," the embassy’s press service stated.