Italian PM moves for snap summit with US and EU members

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has announced her intention to propose an emergency summit involving the US, the EU, and their allies, Trend reports.

Meloni's statement comes in response to a dispute between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during their meeting at the White House on February 28.

According to the Italian prime minister, the main goal of the summit will be to elaborate a common approach to key global challenges, including the situation in Ukraine.

“Any schism in the West debilitates us all and plays into the hands of those who want to see our civilization decay,” Meloni stressed.