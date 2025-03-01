Azerbaijani house in Barcelona commemorates victims of Khojaly genocide (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1. A memorial event devoted to the 33rd anniversary of the Khojaly genocide was held at the Azerbaijan House in Barcelona, Kingdom of Spain, organized by the chairman of the Society of Azerbaijanis in Barcelona Karim Karimov, Trend reports via Azerbaijani State Committee for Work with Diaspora.

Opening the event, member of the Society of Azerbaijanis of Barcelona Chichek Zalova spoke in detail about the Khojaly genocide.

Nailya Adilgizi, a member of the Society, and a compatriot living in Barcelona, talked about the harsh days experienced by Azerbaijani people and presented her composition "Great State" dedicated to the victory of Azerbaijan.

The event featured video clips prepared by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation dedicated to the Khojaly genocide and a video clip titled “Great State”.

Azerbaijani composer and pianist Sara Amirian Dilruba, who lives in Spain, performed the work “Scream” dedicated to Khojaly, written for a large symphony orchestra. A short movie of Azerbaijan TV about Khojaly was also screened, and “Elegy” by Fikret Amirov was performed on the piano.

Meanwhile, it is important to note that the work carried out by Diaspora organizations and activists plays a significant role in raising awareness of the real events and historical facts of Azerbaijan to the international community.