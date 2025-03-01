PKK terrorist organization declares ceasefire

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1. The PKK (Kurdistan Workers' Party) has announced a ceasefire, Trend reports.

The terrorist group declared that it would adhere to the request made by Abdullah Öcalan, who is currently imprisoned.

Since February 27, a delegation from the Peoples' Democracy Party (DEM) has been holding talks with Abdullah Öcalan on Imrali Island.

A positive reaction came from Qandil, the stronghold of the PKK, to Öcalan's statement. Following the call, the group declared a ceasefire.

"We, as the PKK, fully accept the content of this call and affirm that we will comply with and implement its requirements. Starting today, we declare a ceasefire," said the message from Qandil.

It is important to note that in his call from Imrali Island, the leader of the terrorist group, Abdullah Öcalan, said, "I call for the laying down of arms, and I take full historical responsibility for this call."

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel