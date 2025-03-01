Turkmenistan finalizes new ceramic products plant project

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 1. The construction and installation works at the new plant for the production of ceramic decorative tiles and sanitary ware were successfully completed in Turkmenistan's Akhal region, Trend reports via the country’s Cabinet of Ministers.

The plant is designed to produce 3.3 million square meters of ceramic tiles and 120,000 units of sanitary ware products annually.

Deputy Prime Minister Baymurad Annamammedov presented a report on the activities of the country’s construction and industrial complex and submitted a proposal regarding the new plant for the consideration of the President of Turkmenistan.

The report noted that the Baherden plant will be an important facility for Turkmenistan’s economy. The plant’s launch will help meet domestic demand for building materials, increase the export potential of the industry, and create additional jobs for the local population.

Following the report, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov emphasized the successes in the development of industrial production and instructed the Deputy Prime Minister to ensure proper preparation for the launch of the new ceramic products plant. The head of state also underlined that Turkmen enterprises are actively introducing high-performance equipment from the world's leading manufacturers.

The completion of the Baherden ceramic products plant is part of Turkmenistan’s broader efforts to strengthen domestic production. Other major facilities, such as the large cement plant in Turkmenabad, the oil refinery in Seydi, and the glass fiber plant, play a crucial role in reducing import dependency, boosting local output, and creating jobs, contributing to the country’s economic growth.