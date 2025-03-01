Turkmenistan, World Bank shake up efforts to strengthen transport projects

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 1. President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov met with the Vice President of the World Bank for Europe and Central Asia Antonella Bassani and discussed the work on the formation of regional and international multimodal transport corridors such as North-South and East-West routes, Trend reports.

The President reiterated Turkmenistan's readiness to consider specific proposals of the World Bank to participate in projects for their development.

“In order to further develop cooperation with the World Bank, we are in favor of using new, more effective forms of relationships with our national banks and the private sector. We consider it expedient to introduce advanced technologies into the economy, and activate financial and consulting assistance for the development of small and medium-sized businesses,” the President said.

The effective cooperation with the World Bank over the years has been aimed at supporting Turkmenistan's economic development with a focus on the introduction of the digital economy, modernization of the financial system, private sector development, and environmental sustainability. Cooperation also includes efforts to improve macroeconomic policies, strengthen financial markets, and expand investment opportunities within the country.